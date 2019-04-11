Duke freshman Cam Reddish has officially declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

In a post on Instagram, Reddish thanked the Blue Devils before making his decision to go pro on Thursday.

"This season was epic, and I am so thankful to have had Duke as a part of the foundation that prepared me to play at the next level," Reddish said in the post. "Never forget—I am a Blue Devil for life. Proud to announce that I will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft."

The 6'8", 218-pound forward missed Duke's Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech with a left leg injury before returning to the lineup for eight points in the Blue Devils' loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Reddish, a projected top-five pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo, averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 36 games this season.