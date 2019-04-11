Duke Freshman Cam Reddish Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Reddish averaged 13.5 points per game this season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 11, 2019

Duke freshman Cam Reddish has officially declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

In a post on Instagram, Reddish thanked the Blue Devils before making his decision to go pro on Thursday.

"This season was epic, and I am so thankful to have had Duke as a part of the foundation that prepared me to play at the next level," Reddish said in the post. "Never forget—I am a Blue Devil for life. Proud to announce that I will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft."

The 6'8", 218-pound forward missed Duke's Sweet 16 victory over Virginia Tech with a left leg injury before returning to the lineup for eight points in the Blue Devils' loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Reddish, a projected top-five pick by The Crossover's Jeremy Woo, averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 36 games this season.

