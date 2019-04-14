Cincinnati Hires Northern Kentucky Head Coach John Brannen to Replace Mick Cronin

Brannen reached the NCAA tournament twice in four seasons at Northern Kentucky. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 14, 2019

Former Northern Kentucky head coach John Brannen was named the head coach at Cincinnati on Sunday. Brannen replaces Mick Cronin, who was hired by UCLA on April 9 after 13 seasons with the Bearcats. 

"We are thrilled to welcome John, his wife Lisa and their daughters, Jaylee and Katelyn, to the Bearcats family," Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn said. "He has a proven record as a head coach, longtime ties to the local community and coaches an exciting style of basketball. We were impressed with his passion, drive, determination and basketball acumen during the interview process where he truly emerged as the best coach to lead the Cincinnati basketball program with a bright future." 

Brannen went 81–51 in four seasons with Northern Kentucky from 2015-19. He reached the NCAA tournament in 2017 and 2019, winning the Horizon League regular-season championship in each of the past two seasons. 

Cincinnati has reached the NCAA tournament in each of the last nine seasons. Its last Sweet 16 appearance came in 2012. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message