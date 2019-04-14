Will Wade Reinstated by LSU After Meeting With School, NCAA Officials

Will Wade has been reinstated by LSU after meeting with school and NCAA officials.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 14, 2019

LSU has reinstated head coach Will Wade after he met with university and NCAA officials Friday, the school announced Sunday.

The Tigers' athletic director Joe Alleva said Wade "answered all questions and denied any wrongdoing in connection with recently reported allegations of irregularities in college basketball recruiting." Alleva added, "Wade's explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU."

Wade was suspended indefinitely on March 8 after he declined to speak with school officials as part of an investigation into a wiretapped phone conversation with a recruiting middleman. A Yahoo! Sports story reported Wade discussed a recruiting deal with former Adidas consultant Christian Dawkins in 2017.

Assistant coach Tony Benford took over as the Tigers' interim coach. LSU finished the season at 28–7, losing to Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

