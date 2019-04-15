Maryland Forward Bruno Fernando Declares for 2019 NBA Draft

Fernando received First-Team All-Big Ten honors after a tremendous sophomore campaign.

By Emily Caron
April 15, 2019

Maryland forward Bruno Fernando announced Monday he has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

The 6'10" sophomore finished his 2018-19 campaign averaging 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 60.7% shooting from the field en route to earning 2018-19 First Team All-Big Ten honors and a slot on the 2018-19 All-B1G Defensive Team.

Fernando dropped a career-high 25 points during Maryland's 78–75 win over Indiana in early January and followed that performance with seven straight double-doubles. He hauled a career-best 19 rebounds and added 13 points against Nebraska during his double-double streak.

His final season with the Terps ended in a 69–67 second round 2019 NCAA tournament loss to LSU.

A former four-star recruit, Fernando is from Luanda, Angola. He played for Monteverde Academy and IMG Academy in high school before committing to Maryland.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message