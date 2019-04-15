Maryland forward Bruno Fernando announced Monday he has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

Dear Angola,

I GOT YOU JUST STICK WITH ME.

🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴🇦🇴



I Have Officially Declared For The 2019 NBA DRAFT.



Thank You #TerpsNation For your continuous love and Support. 🐢❤️#CWM#FreeSilvio pic.twitter.com/hnvGgUComi — Bruno Fernando™ (@BrunoFernandoMV) April 15, 2019

The 6'10" sophomore finished his 2018-19 campaign averaging 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 60.7% shooting from the field en route to earning 2018-19 First Team All-Big Ten honors and a slot on the 2018-19 All-B1G Defensive Team.

Fernando dropped a career-high 25 points during Maryland's 78–75 win over Indiana in early January and followed that performance with seven straight double-doubles. He hauled a career-best 19 rebounds and added 13 points against Nebraska during his double-double streak.

His final season with the Terps ended in a 69–67 second round 2019 NCAA tournament loss to LSU.

A former four-star recruit, Fernando is from Luanda, Angola. He played for Monteverde Academy and IMG Academy in high school before committing to Maryland.