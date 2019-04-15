Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura Declares for NBA Draft

Hachimura seeks to become the first Japanese-born player selected during the NBA draft.

By Kaelen Jones
April 15, 2019

Gonzaga star forward Rui Hachimura announced that he has declared for the 2019 NBA draft.

Hachimura, 21, is a native of Toyama, Japan. He seeks to become the first-ever Japanese-born player selected during the NBA draft.

"This was a significant decision for my family and myself," Hachimura said in a statement. "I just want to thank everyone at Gonzaga, especially the coaching staff and all of teammates who went ot battle with me and are my brothers for life."

Hachimura spent three seasons at Gonzaga and became a full-time starter during his final year. He went on to claim West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors in addition to being named a Nasimith Award finalist and First-Team All-American.

Hachimura, listed 6'8" and 230 pounds, averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during his junior year. The Crossover's Jeremy Woo projected Hachimura to be selected by the Boston Celtics with the 14th pick in his most recent mock draft.

