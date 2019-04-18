St. John's High School guard Azzi Fudd tore her ACL and MCL during a USA Basketball event over the weekend, according to The Washington Post's Michael Errigo.

Fudd was participating in a 3-on-3 tournament in Colorado Springs – just one month after she became the first sophomore to ever win the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The 5'11" star is the nation's top recruit for the Class of 2021.

"I heard three different pops,” Fudd told Errigo. “I felt it right away. I’ve never felt so much pain in my life.”

Fudd's injury will likely have a minimum recovery time of 12 months, per Errigo. She reportedly could miss "up to 24 months depending on the severity of the injury and the healing process."

Fudd won her second-straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship with the Cadets on Feb. 25. She reportedly averaged 25.8 points per game in her sophomore season.