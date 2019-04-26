The Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team has not yet been invited to visit the White House to celebrate their 2019 NCAA national championship, but head coach Tony Bennett said they would have to "respectfully decline" even if an invitation did come.

"We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House. With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together," Bennett said in a release. "We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

Virginia's national title marked the first in program history. Baylor accepted an invitation from the White House earlier this week after winning the women's tournament. The Bears are scheduled to visit President Trump next week.

The Clemson Tigers visited Washington, D.C., earlier this year as well after winning the NCAA football national title with a win over Alabama. Last year's men's basketball national champion Villanova did not receive an invitation, and head coach Jay Wright echoed a sentiment similar to Bennett's at the Big East media days in New York last October, saying his team probably would not have gone, even if invited.

Both Wright last year and Bennett this year cited the difficulties in getting the entire team back together as many players spend their time after the tournament preparing for–or beginning, depending on the time–their professional careers.