Virginia Men's Basketball Not Planning to Visit White House if Invited

Bennett said it would be difficult for the Cavaliers to get everyone back together if they were invited to Washington, D.C. 

By Emily Caron
April 26, 2019

The Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team has not yet been invited to visit the White House to celebrate their 2019 NCAA national championship, but head coach Tony Bennett said they would have to "respectfully decline" even if an invitation did come.

"We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House. With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together," Bennett said in a release. "We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

Virginia's national title marked the first in program history. Baylor accepted an invitation from the White House earlier this week after winning the women's tournament. The Bears are scheduled to visit President Trump next week.

The Clemson Tigers visited Washington, D.C., earlier this year as well after winning the NCAA football national title with a win over Alabama. Last year's men's basketball national champion Villanova did not receive an invitation, and head coach Jay Wright echoed a sentiment similar to Bennett's at the Big East media days in New York last October, saying his team probably would not have gone, even if invited.

Both Wright last year and Bennett this year cited the difficulties in getting the entire team back together as many players spend their time after the tournament preparing for–or beginning, depending on the time–their professional careers. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message