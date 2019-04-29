Report: Chris Beard, Texas Tech Agree to Six-Year, $27.45 Million Contract

Chris Beard guided Texas Tech to its first-ever NCAA championship appearance in 2019.

By Kaelen Jones
April 29, 2019

Texas Tech and head coach Chris Beard have reportedly agreed to a new six-year deal, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

According to TexasFootball.com's Shehan Jeyarajah, the deal is worth $27.45 million and would keep Beard in Lubbock through the 2024-25 season. The contract will make Beard one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.

Last season, Beard led the Red Raiders to their first-ever Final Four and NCAA championship appearance, where they lost to Virginia.

Beard is entering his fourth season at Texas Tech after coaching one season at Little Rock. The Red Raiders have posted winning records in each of Beard's seasons and reached the NCAA tournament two straight seasons.

Under Beard, Texas Tech has gone 76–31 overall and last year secured a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

