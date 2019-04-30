Five-star combo guard RJ Hampton will reclassify to the class of 2019 and forgo his senior high school season, Hampton announced Tuesday.

Hampton's father Rod told 247Sports that his son's recent performances for Team USA and on the Nike EYBL circuit prompted the decision to depart from high school a year early. Hampton played at EYBL this past weekend and dropped 41 points and six assists during one of his showcase games.

The Little Elm, Texas native has averaged 28.8 points a game, good for second in scoring in the EYBL.

“We talked about it before this weekend and then on the plane on the way back, and he [RJ] said he didn’t have anything left for high school,” Rod told 247. “He was a shining star. There was nobody that was better than him. He held his own. I just felt like if he was going than he needed to do it.”

Best 3 Years of my life, Little Elm will forever and always be home 🖤 Thank You. 14 Signing Out ✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/h0l9ZJ7BVD — 14 (@RjHampton14) April 30, 2019

The 6'5" guard was ranked No. 5 overall in the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2020 and was the top-ranked recruit at his position. According to his father, Hampton is deciding between offers from Memphis, Kentucky, Kansas and the national title runner-up, Texas Tech. The Red Raiders replaced Duke on Hampton's final four.

“Beard is one of the great minds and he what he’s done with less, and I’m thinking what can he do if he gets more,” Rod added. “Beard was the first to call him when they could call juniors at midnight.”

Hampton has already taken official visits to Penny Hardaway's program, Bill Self's and Calipari's. He has not yet scheduled a visit to Texas Tech.

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo breaks down the significance of Hampton's reclassification:

"Hampton now has a strong case as the top guard prospect in the 2019 class, combining plus positional size at 6'5" with slippery ballhandling and above-average court vision. We recently evaluated him as part of USA Basketball’s setup at the Final Four, where he was a clear standout with his ability to change directions and speeds while attacking the paint and finding open teammates. Hampton is a fluid athlete who excels playing on the move, and provided his jump shot continues to develop, should be a legitimate offensive centerpiece for whichever school he chooses as a freshman. Hampton’s reclassification is also significant within the context of what looks like a relatively thin 2020 NBA draft, and after a big first weekend at Nike’s EYBL, he’s begun to build some real buzz. It’s fairly safe to project him as a Top-10 pick right now based on upside, with potential to rise into the mix at the very top with a strong college season."

Hampton gave no timeline for when his commitment would come.