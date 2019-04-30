North Carolina is expected to name Princeton's Courtney Banghart as its next head women's basketball coach, reports WRAL.

According to the report, the school's Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, but the details of that meeting are unknown.

Banghart will replace Sylvia Hatchell, who resigned last week after 33 seasons at UNC and a career record of career record of 1,023-405 after the school reviewed allegations of her making "racially insensitive" comments to players and making them compete despite having serious injuries.

A subsequent review said that there was a "breakdown of connectivity" between the players and Hatchell, after more than two dozen people were interview during the probe.

The 40-year-old Banghart led Princeton to seven Ivy League championships and eight NCAA Tournament appearances in her 12 seasons.

She has a career record of 254-103.