Report: UNC To Hire Princeton's Courtney Banghart To Replace Sylvia Hatchell

North Carolina reportedly expected to name Princeton's Banghart next women's hoops coach to replace Hall of Famer Sylvia Hatchell.

By Scooby Axson
April 30, 2019

North Carolina is expected to name Princeton's Courtney Banghart as its next head women's basketball coach, reports WRAL.

According to the report, the school's Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, but the details of that meeting are unknown.

Banghart will replace Sylvia Hatchell, who resigned last week after 33 seasons at UNC and a career record of career record of 1,023-405 after the school reviewed allegations of her making "racially insensitive" comments to players and making them compete despite having serious injuries.

A subsequent review said that there was a "breakdown of connectivity" between the players and Hatchell, after more than two dozen people were interview during the probe.

The 40-year-old Banghart led Princeton to seven Ivy League championships and eight NCAA Tournament appearances in her 12 seasons.

She has a career record of 254-103.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message