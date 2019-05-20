Michigan Basketball Rumors: Ed Cooley, Juwan Howard To Speak With AD Warde Manuel

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as Michigan searches for its next head basketball coach. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 20, 2019

Michigan basketball still needs a new head coach after John Beilein's decision to take the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job. 

The process of finding a new coach falls on Wolverines' Athletics Director Warde Manuel and this could be one the most important singular decision of his three-plus years in the AD role.

Manuel is expected to speak with Providence head coach Ed Cooley on Monday and Miami Heat assistant coach (and former Michigan player) Juwan Howard on Tuesday. A hiring decision could be made as early as this week. Manuel has also spoken with current Michigan assistants Luke Yaklich and Saddi Washington about the job, according to Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press.

Butler head coach LaVall Jordan, who served as an assistant coach at Michigan on Beilein's staff from 2010-2016, is also a candidate in the coaching search, the Detroit Free Press reports. 

It has also been rumored that Michigan may be willing to negotiate Shaka Smart's buyout at Texas, according to Michael Spath, WTKA 1050 Ann Arbor.

