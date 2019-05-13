Report: Cavaliers Hire Michigan HC John Beilein, Agree to Five-Year Deal

Beilein had coached at Michigan since 2007.

By Kaelen Jones
May 13, 2019

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly hired University of Michigan's John Beilein as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beilein, 66, has coached at Michigan since 2007. He led the Wolverines to two national championship appearances in 2013 and 2018.

In 12 seasons in Ann Arbor, Beilein posted a 278–150 record, winning two Big Ten regular season titles and two conference tournament championships.

Per Wojnarowski, talks between Beilein and the Cavaliers "escalated" over the past weekend, and Beilein informed Michigan's administration of his decision. The gig will mark Beilein's first-ever NBA coaching job.

Last season, Cleveland finished 19–63 in the franchise's first campaign since seeing star forward LeBron James depart for the Los Angeles Lakers during free agency.

The Cavaliers fired coach Tyronn Lue following an 0–6 start and elevated Larry Drew into an interim role.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message