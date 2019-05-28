The matchups for the 2019 edition of the Gavitt Tipoff Games—a series of eight men's basketball matchups between Big East and Big Ten conference schools—have been set, reports SI Now contributor Jon Rothstein.

The Gavitt Games are an annual early-season event that began in 2015 and are typically held in mid-November. According to Rothstein, the 2019–20 season matchups are as follows (Note: Due to the limited number of games, only 16 of the conference's combined 24 schools participate each year):

Villanova at Ohio State

Michigan State at Seton Hall

Creighton at Michigan

Purdue at Marquette

Providence at Northwestern

Penn State at Georgetown

Minnesota at Butler

DePaul at Iowa

Nine of the 16 teams that will be part of the 2019 edition are coming off NCAA tournament berths. Exclusions from next season's event include Indiana, Maryland, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Rutgers and Illinois from the Big Ten, and Xavier and St. John's from the Big East. All of those eight except Maryland participated in 2018; the Big Ten won, 5–3.

Among 2019's headliner matchups are Villanova–Ohio State, Michigan State–Seton Hall, Purdue-Marquette and Creighton-Michigan. The Spartans are widely expected to open the season as the preseason No. 1 after returning All-America point guard Cassius Winston and will also face Kentucky in the Champions Classic earlier that month.