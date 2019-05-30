Top 2020 Prospect Cade Cunningham Reveals Top 10 Schools

Five-star prospect Cade Cunningham revealed his top 10 final schools Thursday in a post on Twitter.

Cunningham is considering offers from Duke, Virginia, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Washington, Texas and Florida. Arkansas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Tulane and LSU were eliminated.

The 6'6" small forward from Montverde, Fla., is the No. 7 prospect in the class of 2020, per 247Sports.

The Crossover's Jeremy Woo called Cunningham "the best high school prospect in the country regardless of class."