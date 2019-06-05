The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel has approved a proposal moving the three-point line to the international distance in men's basketball, the panel announced on Wednesday.

The new distance will be 22' 1 3/4" and will go into effect in the 2019-20 season for Division I programs. The current three-point line distance is 20'9".

The change will not go into effect until the 2020-21 season in Divisions II and III due to the financial impact of moving the lines on courts.

The line change comes after the international three-point distance was used experimentally in the 2018 and 2019 National Invitation Tournament. Coaches whose teams competed in the tournament gave positive feedback to the Men's Basketball Rules Committee members, who recommended the change, and suggested it to make the lane more available for dribble and drive plays from the perimeter. The committee also cited an attempt to make three-point shots more challenging after their rising prevalence in the game.

In addition to the line change, the panel approved resetting the shot clock from 30 seconds to 20 seconds after a field goal attempt hits the rim and the offensive team rebounds the ball in the frontcourt. The panel decided a 30-second clock is not needed since the offensive team is already in the frontcourt and a shorter clock can enhance the game's pace. The 20-second clock was also tested in the 2019 NIT.

Other proposals approved include players being assessed a technical foul if they use derogatory language about an opponent's race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability. Coaches will also be allowed to call live-ball timeouts in the second half's last two minutes, as well as the final two minutes in overtime periods.

Instant replay review can be conducted if a basket inference or goaltending call has been made in the last two minutes of the second half or overtime.