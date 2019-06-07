Nevada Transfer Jordan Brown Commits to Arizona

Nevada transfer Jordan Brown has committed to playing at Arizona, he announced on Friday.

"I want to begin by thanking the city of Reno for filling Lawlor every night and making it a great atmosphere for my first year of college," Brown said in a post on Twitter. "The love and support you showed us was something I'll never forget... but with that being said, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my college career at the University of Arizona."

Brown entered the transfer portal in April and took visits to St. Mary's and Arizona State in addition to considering a return to Nevada. The 6'11", 215-pound forward ultimately chose the Wildcats because of his growing relationship with coach Sean Miller, according to 247sports.

"One thing I really noticed is Sean Miller’s passion for the game and just the drive that he has," Brown said. "I feel like it matches mine.

"We really just talked about, we have both faced adversity and having expectations of things we should accomplish,” Brown added. "Just knowing that we both have things that we want to accomplish I feel like really compliments each other, having a player and a coach that have expectations they want to reach.”

A former five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, Brown led Woodcreek High School (Calif.) to the state championship his junior year and averaged 26.3 points and 15.8 rebounds per game. His senior year, Brown transferred to Prolific Prep and averaged 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game while earning his second McDonald's All-American honors.

In his lone year at Nevada, Brown played just 10.1 minutes across 33 games this season for the Wolf Pack. He averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Brown is ineligible to play this upcoming season due to NCAA rules. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining when he joins the team in 2020.