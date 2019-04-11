Former McDonald's All-American Jordan Brown Transferring from Nevada

The former McDonald's All-American is on the move.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 11, 2019

Nevada freshman forward Jordan Brown has entered the transfer portal, ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported on Thursday.

Brown played just 10.1 minutes across 33 games this season for the Wolf Pack. He averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

A former five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, Brown led Woodcreek High School (Calif.) to the state championship his junior year and averaged 26.3 points and 15.8 rebounds per game. His senior year, Brown trasnferred to Prolific Prep and averaged 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game while earning his second McDonald's All-American honors. 

Brown joins Jazz Johnson and Jalen Harris as the latest Nevada players to enter the portal. Wolf Pack coach Eric Musselman recently left for the same job at Arkansas, and Nevada is expected to hire ex-UCLA coach Steve Alford to fill the role.

Nevada finished the 2018 regular season 29–5 and fell to No. 10 Florida 70–61 in the NCAA tournament's first round.

