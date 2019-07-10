NC State has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA for violations related to the recruitment of former point guard Dennis Smith Jr., the school revealed in a press release on Wednesday.

According to NC State, the NCAA has alleged two Level I violations and two Level II violations against the school. Both of the Level I violations are connected to the recruitment of Smith and tied to former assistant coach Orlando Early and head coach Mark Gottfried.

NC State decided to release the violations publicly after a meeting with the Board of Trustees.

"NC State is committed to the highest levels of compliance, honesty and integrity,” Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement. “As the university carefully reviews the NCAA’s allegations and thoroughly evaluates the evidence in order to determine our response, we are prepared to be accountable where we believe it is appropriate and to vigorously defend this great university and its Athletics program where we feel it is necessary."

Gottfried was connected to the criminal case in the federal investigation into college basketball corruption on March 8. In a disclosure from federal prosecutors, Early's attorney said his client disclosed that Gottfried gave him envelopes containing what Early believed to be $40,000 for Smith, now with the Knicks, on two occasions to deliver to Smith's trainer, Shawn Farmer, in exchange for his commitment to the Wolfpack in 2015. Farmer was reportedly supposed to deliver the envelopes to Smith's father.

Documents obtained by Yahoo! Sports in February 2018 also indicated that Smith received $73,500 in loans prior to college from ASM Sports, the agency run by Andy Miller, where aspiring agent Christian Dawkins worked. Dawkins was sentenced to nine months in federal prison as a result of the trial.

NC State's Notice of Allegations is the first of at least six that are expected to be delivered this summer. The school, Gottfried and Early have 90 days to respond to the NCAA before a hearing is scheduled with the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions.