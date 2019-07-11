Loaded Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket Set With UNC, Gonzaga, Michigan, More

This year's Battle 4 Atlantis Thanksgiving tournament looks like it will be a great one.

July 11, 2019

The bracket for the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament was revealed on Thursday, and it's a good one.

While the field of teams was already known—this year's edition features North Carolina, Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Michigan, Oregon, Iowa State, Alabama and Southern Miss—the individual matchups and game times were not.

The opening round of games in the Bahamas will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27 (the day before Thanksgiving) and will include Michigan vs. Iowa State, North Carolina vs. Alabama, Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss and Seton Hall vs. Oregon. Five of the eight teams are part of SI.com's updated Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2019–20, plus Iowa State is coming off an NCAA tournament appearance, Alabama hired Buffalo's Nate Oats and Southern Miss won 20 games and played in the CBI.

The bracket sets up some tantalizing potential matchups beyond the first round, such as semifinals of Michigan vs. UNC or Gonzaga vs. Seton Hall, and promises to have a worthy championship game whether chaos reigns or not. The field is reminiscient of last season's Maui Invitational, which also featured a stacked field of teams and ended in Gonzaga's thrilling win over Duke. The Bulldogs and Cyclones are the only two teams that participated in Maui in 2018 and are also part of the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis.

The full bracket can be seen below:

The Battle 4 Atlantis will run from Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29, including on Thanksgiving Day. The most recent two editions have produced the last two national champions, with Virginia winning the tournament in 2018 and Villanova taking it in 2017.

      Modal message