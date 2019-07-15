Calistus Anyichie, a forward for the Binghamton University men’s basketball team, died Sunday in a drowning accident. He was 19 years old.

According to the Ithaca Journal, Anyichie was identified as the college-aged male who drowned at Buttermilk Falls State Park near Ithaca, New York. The school announced his death on Monday. Anyichie was a member of the men's basketball team and was majoring in political science.

"There are no words. There is no blueprint for how to deal with such a painful loss," coach Tommy Dempsey said in a statement. "We all loved Calistus so much. He was such a special young man. We are devastated."

According to local authorities, Anyichie’s body was found at the base of a 15-foot bank. Emergency crews used a rope system to pull his body out of the ravine after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Calistus," Binghamton director of athletics Patrick Elliott said. "Calistus was a bright and engaging young man with an infectious smile. He loved his academic studies at Binghamton and embodied the exceptional spirit of being a student-athlete at our University. This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, teammates and fellow student-athletes."

Anyichie played basketball at St. Mary-Assumption High School in Short Hills, New Jersey, before joining the team at Binghamton. He appeared in 32 games as a freshman and averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.