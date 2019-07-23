Kentucky vs. Texas Tech Headlines SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups

All 10 SEC/Big 12 matchups will be held on Jan. 26. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 23, 2019

The field for the seventh annual SEC/Big 12 challenge was set on Tuesday, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

10 interconference matchups will be held on Jan. 26 and are headlined by a battle between 2018-19 national runner-up Texas Tech and Elite Eight participant Kentucky. Kansas will reportedly face Rick Barnes' Tennessee squad.

The Big 12 has won four of the previous six challenges, including a 6–4 win over the SEC in 2018-19. The SEC's lone win in the challenge came in 2017-18.

Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Georgia are the four SEC teams sitting out this season's edition.

Check out the full slate of 2020 SEC/Big 12 matchups below:

Kentucky at Texas Tech

Tennessee at Kansas

Baylor at Florida

Mississippi State at Oklahoma

Missouri at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M

LSU at Texas

Iowa State at Auburn

Kansas State at Alabama

TCU at Arkansas

Game times will be announced at a later date.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message