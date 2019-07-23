All 10 SEC/Big 12 matchups will be held on Jan. 26.
The field for the seventh annual SEC/Big 12 challenge was set on Tuesday, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
10 interconference matchups will be held on Jan. 26 and are headlined by a battle between 2018-19 national runner-up Texas Tech and Elite Eight participant Kentucky. Kansas will reportedly face Rick Barnes' Tennessee squad.
The Big 12 has won four of the previous six challenges, including a 6–4 win over the SEC in 2018-19. The SEC's lone win in the challenge came in 2017-18.
Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and Georgia are the four SEC teams sitting out this season's edition.
Check out the full slate of 2020 SEC/Big 12 matchups below:
Kentucky at Texas Tech
Tennessee at Kansas
Baylor at Florida
Mississippi State at Oklahoma
Missouri at West Virginia
Oklahoma State at Texas A&M
LSU at Texas
Iowa State at Auburn
Kansas State at Alabama
TCU at Arkansas
Game times will be announced at a later date.