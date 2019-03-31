Auburn advanced to the first Final Four in school history with a 77-71 overtime victory over Kentucky on Sunday. The Tigers will face Virginia in the Final Four on April 6.

The Tigers overcame a five-point halftime deficit to win the Midwest regional. After losing a 58-54 lead in the final five minutes of regulation, Bruce Pearl's squad outscored the Wildcats 16-11 in overtime. John Calipari and Kentucky have not reached the Final Four since 2015.

Junior guard Jared Harper led Auburn with 26 points on Sunday. Senior Bryce Brown added 24 points on 8-12 from the field.

P.J. Washington carried Kentucky offensively on Sunday, tallying 28 points on 10-17 shooting. The sophomore forward added 13 rebounds in his first healthy appearance in the NCAA tournament. Washington sat out the first round as he nursed a foot injury.

Sunday marked Auburn's second Elite Eight appearance in school history. The Tigers will join Texas Tech as first-time participants in the Final Four.

Pearl reached his first Final Four on Sunday. He previously took Tennessee to the Elite Eight in 2010.