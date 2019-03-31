Auburn Outlasts Kentucky in Overtime, Advances to First Final Four in School History

Auburn will join Texas Tech with its first Final Four appearance on April 6. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 31, 2019

Auburn advanced to the first Final Four in school history with a 77-71 overtime victory over Kentucky on Sunday. The Tigers will face Virginia in the Final Four on April 6. 

The Tigers overcame a five-point halftime deficit to win the Midwest regional. After losing a 58-54 lead in the final five minutes of regulation, Bruce Pearl's squad outscored the Wildcats 16-11 in overtime. John Calipari and Kentucky have not reached the Final Four since 2015. 

Junior guard Jared Harper led Auburn with 26 points on Sunday. Senior Bryce Brown added 24 points on 8-12 from the field. 

P.J. Washington carried Kentucky offensively on Sunday, tallying 28 points on 10-17 shooting. The sophomore forward added 13 rebounds in his first healthy appearance in the NCAA tournament. Washington sat out the first round as he nursed a foot injury. 

Sunday marked Auburn's second Elite Eight appearance in school history. The Tigers will join Texas Tech as first-time participants in the Final Four.

Pearl reached his first Final Four on Sunday. He previously took Tennessee to the Elite Eight in 2010. 

