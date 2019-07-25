The NCAA sentenced UNC Greensboro’s athletics department to three years of probation and a $15,000 fine, among other punishments, after two former staff members placed sports wagers in violation of NCAA rules. The two former UNC Greensboro athletics staffers placed several bets, some of which included wagers on the university's men's basketball team, while on the school's staff, which violated NCAA rules, the organization announced Thursday.

One of the men, a women’s assistant basketball coach, said he placed an "extensive number of online wagers on professional and college sports," but then declined to cooperate with the rest of the inquiry, refusing to provide his online sports wagering histories which prevented the enforcement staff from being able to determine the full extent of his gambling activities.

The second man, Greensboro's former assistant director of the university’s fundraising organization, also admitted to wagering small amounts online on professional and college sports, including at least one on the university’s men’s basketball team.

Seven staff members knew of the former assistant coach's wagering, according to the release, and two knew he wagered on the school's own men's basketball team. The university and the NCAA enforcement staff agreed that the university failed to monitor and ensure compliance with NCAA rules when the staffers did not report his activities immediately.

The investigation found that the former assistant coach also violated NCAA ethical conduct rules by not cooperating with the entirety of the investigation.

The probation took effect on Thursday and continues through July 24, 2022. The punishments do not involve any penalties such as postseason bans nor scholarship or practice-time reductions.