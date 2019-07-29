Marvin Bagley III's Brother, Marcus, Commits to Arizona State

The 6'8" forward is the brother of Kings' forward Marvin Bagley III.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 29, 2019

Four-star 2020 recruit Marcus Bagley has committed to play at Arizona State.

Bagley, the brother of Kings' forward Marvin Bagley III, announced his decision in a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday. 

Before making his commitment, Bagley had narrowed his choices down to ASU, Arizona and California. He had also received offers from Florida State and Pittsburgh.

The No. 48 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings, Bagley averaged 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds last season as a junior at Sheldon High in Sacramento, Calif. He led the Huskies to the Joaquin Section Division I championship before falling to top-seeded Sierra Canyon in the Open Division final. 

The Bagley brothers lived with their parents in Phoenix and frequently attended ASU games at Wells Fargo arena before the family moved to Southern California, where Marvin graduated from Sierra Canyon High School. Marvin was selected by the Kings with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft after a one-and-done season at Duke.

Bagley will be able to sign a National Letter of Intent with ASU at the start of the November early signing period.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message