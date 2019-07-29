Four-star 2020 recruit Marcus Bagley has committed to play at Arizona State.

Bagley, the brother of Kings' forward Marvin Bagley III, announced his decision in a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday.

If I never do nothing ima rep where I’m from! COMMITTED 😈 pic.twitter.com/dvcm1nnDCJ — Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) July 29, 2019

Before making his commitment, Bagley had narrowed his choices down to ASU, Arizona and California. He had also received offers from Florida State and Pittsburgh.

The No. 48 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings, Bagley averaged 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds last season as a junior at Sheldon High in Sacramento, Calif. He led the Huskies to the Joaquin Section Division I championship before falling to top-seeded Sierra Canyon in the Open Division final.

The Bagley brothers lived with their parents in Phoenix and frequently attended ASU games at Wells Fargo arena before the family moved to Southern California, where Marvin graduated from Sierra Canyon High School. Marvin was selected by the Kings with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft after a one-and-done season at Duke.

Bagley will be able to sign a National Letter of Intent with ASU at the start of the November early signing period.