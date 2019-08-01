Things at the KFC Yum! Center are about to get a whole lot tastier.

Louisville revealed in a tweet Thursday morning that it is reviving the old 'Dunking Cardinal' logo, as it will retake its rightful place on the hardwood when the Cardinals kick off their 2019-20 season. The throwback icon was essentially taken out of the mix when Louisville revamped its logo in the early 2000s, but has made a bit of a comeback in recent years—they wore retro unis featuring the Dunking Cardinal for games against Duke in 2015 and 2016 and then slapped a gigantic version of the logo onto their practice court last year.

The logo has a special place in the hearts of many Louisville fans as it was used during the 1980s, a decade in which the Cardinals made four trips to the Final Four and captured their two non-vacated national titles. Those teams, led by Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum, featured stars like Darrell Griffith, 'Never Nervous' Pervis Ellison, Rodney McCray and Derek Smith.

Those in the 'Ville certainly hope second-year head coach Chris Mack can hearken back to the days of the 'Doctors of Dunk' as this year's Louisville team is expected to be arguably its best since winning the crown in 2013 (a championship that was later being vacated due to NCAA violations).