Five-star recruit MarJon Beauchamp announced on Thursday that he will bypass college and train for the 2021 NBA draft.

Beauchamp will train with Chaleleon BX, joining the San Francisco company's 12-month training program. He is currently ranked as the No. 24 recruit in the Class of 2020, and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Arizona, according to 247Sports.

Beauchamp received coaches visits from USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington and Alabama before Thursday's announcement.

"I'm genuinely humbled by all the interest and offers I received by some great schools," Beauchamp said in a statement. "Although they were tough to turn down, I believe the Chameleon BX program provides the kind of personalized attention I need to get my body and game properly prepared for pursuing my dream of a career in the NBA."

Beauchamp isn't the first highly-touted recruit to skip college in preparation for the NBA draft. Fellow five-star recruit R.J. Hampton announced he was skipping college in May, opting to play in the Australian-based National Basketball League.