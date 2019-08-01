Five-Star Recruit MarJon Beauchamp to Skip College to Train for 2021 NBA Draft

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Beauchamp is the No. 1 recruit in the state of Arizona for the Class of 2020. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2019

Five-star recruit MarJon Beauchamp announced on Thursday that he will bypass college and train for the 2021 NBA draft. 

Beauchamp will train with Chaleleon BX, joining the San Francisco company's 12-month training program. He is currently ranked as the No. 24 recruit in the Class of 2020, and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Arizona, according to 247Sports.

Beauchamp received coaches visits from USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington and Alabama before Thursday's announcement. 

"I'm genuinely humbled by all the interest and offers I received by some great schools," Beauchamp said in a statement. "Although they were tough to turn down, I believe the Chameleon BX program provides the kind of personalized attention I need to get my body and game properly prepared for pursuing my dream of a career in the NBA."

Beauchamp isn't the first highly-touted recruit to skip college in preparation for the NBA draft. Fellow five-star recruit R.J. Hampton announced he was skipping college in May, opting to play in the Australian-based National Basketball League. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message