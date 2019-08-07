Arizona sophomore guard Brandon Williams will miss the entire upcoming season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced.

The news was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

"The news of Brandon’s season-ending surgery is beyond disheartening," coach Sean Miller said in a statement, according to the Arizona Daily Star. "All of us that comprise Brandon’s Arizona basketball family, as well as our own loyal and passionate fan base, will rally around him and support him as he begins his journey to recovery."

Williams has had issues with his knees since high school due to a joint condition and had surgery in 2017.

Williams averaged 11.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 26 games last season as a freshman.