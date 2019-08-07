Report: Auburn Basketball Self-Imposed Severe Sanctions After FBI Investigation

The Tigers reportedly took measures into their own hands after a former assistant coach was arrested but did not disclose the sanctions.

By Emily Caron
August 07, 2019

The Auburn men's basketball program reportedly self-imposed severe sanctions from Sept. 2017–April 2018 which were kept quiet until now, according to AL.com's Sam Blum. During that time, the Tigers did not conduct any recruiting, according to the report. While the sanctions only mandated restricted recruiting efforts, no visits, contacts, phone calls or evaluations at all were made during that span, the university's athletics department told AL.com.

The decision to self-impose such sanctions was made in light of Auburn assistant Chuck Person's Sept. 2017 arrest in connection with the FBI's investigation into the college corruption and fraud scheme. The team previously, publicly and proactively held out Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley for the entire 2017-18 season (Purifoy was also held out an additional nine games the next season) but did not, at the time, announce any additional measures being taken.

Person was one of four assistant coaches charged by the FBI. The Tigers reportedly self-imposed the sanctions in the immediate months following Person's arrest. The former assistant has since pleaded guilty and been sentenced in the bribery scheme, but avoided prison time.

Auburn did not have any true freshman scholarship players on last year's roster when the team made a run to the Final Four, but rebounded with a top-20 2019 recruiting class after the sanction window ended. Although the Tigers took steps to self-sanction, the school is still expecting to receive a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, which could carry further punishment.

“I am anticipating that we are not finished completely,” head coach Bruce Pearl said on Jon Rothstein's podcast. “I am anticipating because we have gotten through a lot of things with the NCAA, obviously with the federal government, that case is closed. But I would [anticipate] that we would have to finish some things up. I do feel like the worst is behind us.”

According to AL.com, the school has not yet received said notice.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message