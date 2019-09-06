Duke "found no evidence" of any NCAA violation involving Zion Williamson on Friday following the completion of a five-month investigation, according to the Charlotte News and Observer's Steve Wiseman.

The university launced an investigation following comments from lawyer Michael Avenatti in April. Avenatti then filed in federal court in August alleging Williamson and former Indiana guard Romeo Langford were paid by their respective schools while still in high school.

“As soon as Duke was made aware of any allegation that might have affected Zion Williamson’s eligibility, we conducted a thorough and objective investigation which was directed by individuals outside the athletics department,” Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfeld told the Observer on Friday. “We found no evidence to support any allegation. Zion thrived as both a student and an athlete at Duke, and always conducted himself with integrity and purpose.”

Avenatti was arrested in March on federal charges of extortion, wire fraud and bank fraud. The arrest came after Avenatti reportedly tried to extort Nike for $20 million, per CBS News