Five-star Center Walker Kessler Commits to North Carolina

Five-star center Walker Kessler has committed to North Carolina.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 22, 2019

Five-star center Walker Kessler has committed to North Carolina, he announced Sunday. 

In an Instagram post, the 6'10'', 225 pound Kessler wrote, "Excited to announce that I will be playing for Coach Williams at UNC. GO TAR HEELS!!!"

Kessler, out of Woodward Academy (Georgia), had been mulling offers from Auburn, California, Gonzaga and Duke. 

"Honestly I just felt like I could see myself playing for coach Roy [Williams]," Kessler told 247Sports. "He’s a great man and the coaching staff was a great coaching staff. The facilities were great, the campus was great. I felt like even if I didn’t play basketball I could see myself being a student there.

"It was really a gut feeling honestly," Kessler added.

Kessler is the No. 15 overall recruit and the No. 3 center in the class of 2020.

