Watch ACC Basketball Tournament: Live Stream, Schedule, TV Channel Information

Find out how to watch the 2019 ACC Tournament from Charlotte, N.C.

By Emily Caron
March 12, 2019

The 2019 ACC Tournament kicks off on Tuesday, March 12 from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The championship will take place on Saturday, March 16.

North Carolina, Duke and Virginia have won the last three conference tournaments, respectively, and will be the top three seeds in this year's tournament. The Cavaliers took down the Tar Heels in last year's title game. Carolina won the crown the last time the tournament was held in Charlotte in 2008. 

The top four seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals. All times listed are ET.

First Round — Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest at noon (ESPN)
Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame at 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt at 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Second Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson at noon (ESPN)
Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Game 1 winner at 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner at 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Game 3 winner at 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner at 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner at 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner at 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner at 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner at 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Championship — Saturday, March 16

Game 14: Semifinal winners at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message