The 2019 ACC Tournament kicks off on Tuesday, March 12 from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The championship will take place on Saturday, March 16.

North Carolina, Duke and Virginia have won the last three conference tournaments, respectively, and will be the top three seeds in this year's tournament. The Cavaliers took down the Tar Heels in last year's title game. Carolina won the crown the last time the tournament was held in Charlotte in 2008.

The top four seeds have double-byes into the quarterfinals. All times listed are ET.

First Round — Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest at noon (ESPN)

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame at 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt at 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Second Round — Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson at noon (ESPN)

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Game 1 winner at 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Game 2 winner at 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Game 3 winner at 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Game 4 winner at 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 9: No. 4 seed vs. Game 5 winner at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 10: No. 2 seed vs. Game 6 winner at 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 11: No. 3 seed vs. Game 7 winner at 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals — Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner at 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner at 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Championship — Saturday, March 16

Game 14: Semifinal winners at 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)