Zion Williamson and his Duke Blue Devils will be eyeing their sixth NCAA tournament title when the team starts March Madness play on Friday against North Dakota State.

Since the team's first tournament appearance in 1955, Duke has won national titles five times. The first came in 1991 after the Blue Devils defeated Kansas 72–65 to finish with a 32–7 record. Duke won its second straight championship in 1992 with a 71–51 win over Michigan.

The team would go on to win two more titles in 2001 and 2010 before earning their most recent crown in 2015 with a 68–63 win over Wisconsin.

All five championships were achieved with coach Mike Kryzyzweski at the helm.

Duke is tied with Indiana for fourth all-time with the team's five titles. UCLA holds the record for most championship wins with 11, while Kentucky and North Carolina rank second and third with eight and six wins, respectively.