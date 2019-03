Kentucky will be playing for its ninth NCAA tournament title in 2019.

Since the team's first tournament appearance in 1942, the Wildcats have earned eight championship wins. Four of those victories came under Adolph Rupp, the first in 1948 after defeating Baylor 58–42. Rupp would go on to lead Kentucky to title wins in 1949, 1951 and 1958.

Joe B. Hall led the team to it's fifth championship win in 1978 with a 94–88 win over Duke before Rick Pitino gave the school its sixth in 1996. Kentucky also won a title in 1998 under Tubby Smith and most recently captured the crown with a 67–59 win over Kansas in 2012.

The 2012 championship is current coach John Calipari's only title win.

Kentucky trails only UCLA (11) for the most championships in NCAA history.