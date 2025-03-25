Aaliyah Chavez, No. 1-Ranked Hoops Recruit, Commits to SEC Program
Aaliyah Chavez, who is the No. 1 -ranked women's college basketball recruit, announced her commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday. She will join the program for the 2025-26 season.
This decision comes after the recruit from Monterey High School in Lubbock was named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year last Wednesday.
In her Tuesday announcement, Chavez expressed her plans to bring a national title to Oklahoma. It would be the program's first national title if Chavez can stay true to her promise.
Chavez just led her high school team to winning the Texas state title earlier this month after they dominated Liberty Bell 64-35. It was the school's first state title since 1981. Chavez scored 19 points in the game.
During her senior season, Chavez averaged 34.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. This comes after she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in her junior season.
The prospect was ultimately deciding between Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina when figuring out where to commit. The Sooners won her over.
Chavez will be able to watch her No. 3 seed Sooners on Saturday against No. 2 seed UConn in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.