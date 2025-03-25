SI

Aaliyah Chavez, No. 1-Ranked Hoops Recruit, Commits to SEC Program

She was just named Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year last week.

Madison Williams

Lubbock Monterey guard Aaliyah Chavez celebrates the team's Division 2 State Championship victory.
Lubbock Monterey guard Aaliyah Chavez celebrates the team's Division 2 State Championship victory. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaliyah Chavez, who is the No. 1 -ranked women's college basketball recruit, announced her commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday. She will join the program for the 2025-26 season.

This decision comes after the recruit from Monterey High School in Lubbock was named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year last Wednesday.

In her Tuesday announcement, Chavez expressed her plans to bring a national title to Oklahoma. It would be the program's first national title if Chavez can stay true to her promise.

Chavez just led her high school team to winning the Texas state title earlier this month after they dominated Liberty Bell 64-35. It was the school's first state title since 1981. Chavez scored 19 points in the game.

During her senior season, Chavez averaged 34.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. This comes after she averaged 37.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in her junior season.

The prospect was ultimately deciding between Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina when figuring out where to commit. The Sooners won her over.

Chavez will be able to watch her No. 3 seed Sooners on Saturday against No. 2 seed UConn in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Basketball