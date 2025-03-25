SI:AM | Plenty of Intrigue As Women’s Sweet 16 Is Set
Brutal break for USC
If you thought this year’s men’s NCAA tournament bracket was chalky, wait until you see what the women’s side looks like. All the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds are still alive. What passes for an “upset” is the fact that there are three five-seeds that pulled off second-round upsets over four-seeds to advance to the second weekend. The first two rounds went mostly as expected, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the tournament won’t be compelling.
The biggest story line emerging from the second round is the devastating injury to USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins. The player of the year favorite was injured about five minutes into her team’s second-round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Monday night in Los Angeles. She crumpled to the floor while attempting to drive to the rim and had to be carried off the court, unable to put any weight on her right leg. The team later announced that she had suffered a season-ending injury. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that it was a torn ACL.
USC went on to win handily even without Watkins, 96–59, as Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen tied her career high for points in a regulation game with 36. But the injury clearly casts a pall over the rest of the Trojans’ tournament—a run that, without Watkins, could be much shorter than expected. In the long term, it raises questions about next season for USC, considering the timing of Watkins’s injury makes it exceedingly unlikely she’ll be ready to play her junior season.
One player who knows what it’s like to tear an ACL before her junior season is UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers, who’s poised to be the biggest beneficiary of Watkins’s injury. Bueckers was flawless in the Huskies’ blowout win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Monday, scoring 34 points in 29 minutes in her final game at UConn’s Gampel Pavillion.
With the win, UConn advanced to its 31st consecutive Sweet 16, where it will face the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. The selection committee gave the Huskies a tough path to the championship, awarding them a No. 2 seed despite being ranked third in the AP poll and first in the Her Hoop Stats advanced metrics. They were placed in the same region as USC, so when the bracket was released, fans immediately began salivating over a potential showdown between Watkins and Bueckers with a spot in the Final Four on the line. Watkins’s injury means that matchup won’t be as tantalizing if it comes to pass and gives UConn an unexpectedly easier path to the Final Four.
Another highly anticipated matchup will come to fruition, though. The two-seed Duke Blue Devils and three-seed North Carolina Tar Heels will meet on Friday afternoon in the first-ever March Madness matchup between the two programs. The only other NCAA tournament meeting between the two Tobacco Road rivals was when the men’s teams met in the 2022 Final Four in what ended up being coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game.
Duke and UNC split the season series this year, with the Tar Heels winning in overtime in Chapel Hill on Jan. 9 and the Blue Devils winning the rematch in Durham on Feb. 27. A potential rubber match in the ACC championship game was thwarted when the NC State Wolfpack beat UNC in the semifinals.
Both teams were tested in their second-round games. Duke, following an 86–25 shellacking against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the first round, sweated out a 59–53 win over the 10-seed Oregon Ducks in the second round. UNC’s 58–47 win over the No. 6 seed West Virginia Mountaineers was also uglier than the Tar Heels would have liked. They shot just 36.4% from the floor and turned the ball over 17 times.
The other Sweet 16 games all have something worth paying attention to. The top overall seed UCLA Bruins will face an Ole Miss Rebels team that has made consistent progress year after year under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. The NC State Wolfpack’s quest to return to the Final Four faces a major roadblock in a matchup with the LSU Tigers and their elite offense. The No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins survived a double-overtime thriller against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday and will face the defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks for an encore. The TCU Horned Frogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will square off in a meeting of two of the best guards in the nation (Hailey Van Lith and Hannah Hidalgo). The Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers, who already played a thriller in Austin in January, will have a rematch with bigger stakes. It’s going to be an outstanding weekend.
