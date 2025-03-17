ACC Network Host Offers Tissues to People Crying About North Carolina Getting Final Bid
You can’t spell March Madness without “mad,” and plenty of hoops fans were exactly that after North Carolina snuck into the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday.
The Tar Heels got the final bid in the tournament despite their 1-12 record in Quad 1 games, beating out teams with arguably better resumes like Indiana and West Virginia. It didn’t help that North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham also happens to be the chair of the NCAA tournament selection committee.
For those crying foul play—or for those just crying in general—ACC Network host Mark Packer had just the thing.
Packer went on air Monday afternoon and smugly revealed a UNC-branded tissue box on his desk.
“This is for all the national tears,” Packer said, gesturing to the tissue box. “All the whining, all the crying, all the b----ing, all the moaning, and I don’t know if I can say that and I just did… I don’t care. This is our budget for 2025, since the University of North Carolina did make the dance.”
Packer then pulled out tissues one by one and pretended to hand them to notable college basketball bracketologists and pundits.
“This is [Joe] Lunardi’s, this would be Stephen A. Smith’s, this would be [Jerry] Palm’s, this would be Jon Rothstein’s, this would be the state of West Virginia which is now suing the NCAA. This is for all of you guys.”
Following news of UNC’s shocking bid, there’s no shortage of analysts claiming North Carolina didn’t deserve their spot in the 68-team field.
But, what’s done is done, and there’s no use crying over spoiled brackets.