Former Kansas Guard AJ Storr Picks SEC School in Transfer Portal

Storr will be heading to Oxford, Miss. for his fourth school in as many years.

Mike McDaniel

AJ Storr is heading to Ole Miss for his final season of eligibility.
Former Kansas guard AJ Storr has committed to Ole Miss out of the transfer portal, according to CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Storr, who was one of the top players in the transfer portal last offseason out of Wisconsin, never quite fit at Kansas this past season, as he saw his productivity deteriorate significantly relative to the numbers he put up two seasons ago with the Badgers.

Storr played in 34 games for the Jayhawks, but started in just four contests. He averaged 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds. For comparison, Storr averaged 16.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while starting all 36 games for Wisconsin two years ago.

Ole Miss will be Storr's fourth school in as many years. He began his career at St. John's before transferring to Wisconsin, Kansas and finally, Ole Miss. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

