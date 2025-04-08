Al Horford Celebrates Florida's National Title Win on Court With Walter Clayton Jr.
The Florida Gators are national champions for the first time since 2007. And who better to help celebrate the newest title than one of the superstars of that '07 team?
Former Florida big man and current Boston Celtics star Al Horford was in attendance at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and he took to the floor to celebrate with the team after the Gators defeated the Houston Cougars, 65–63.
Horford could be seen congratulating Walter Clayton Jr., who had just cut down the nets from the basket, on bringing a title back to Gainesville after a near two-decade drought.
During the 2006-07 season, Horford averaged 13.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for a Florida squad that is remembered as one of the greatest college basketball teams ever assembled. 18 years later, he was among the first to congratulate Clayton for his efforts in getting the team back to those highs.
Clayton, who led the charge offensively for Florida throughout the tournament, didn't have his best game on Monday night. After being held blank in the first half, he ended the game with 11 points, hitting some big shots in the second half.
He now has a national title to show for his efforts, as well as the respect of one of the greatest players to ever don the Florida Gators uniform.