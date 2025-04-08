Florida Overcomes 12-Point Deficit vs. Houston for First NCAA Championship Since 2007
In a back-and-forth, heavyweight bout between two No. 1 seeds, the Florida Gators outlasted the Houston Cougars to capture their first NCAA title since 2007. Florida overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half against Houston's stout defense for a 65–63 win in an instant classic championship game.
After Denzel Aberdeen made one free throw to put Florida up by two points with 19 seconds left, Houston had a final opportunity to take the lead or tie the game. The Cougars went for the win, but Emanuel Sharp went up for a three-pointer and wasn't able to get off a shot, leaving a loose ball on the floor which Florida recovered as time expired.
The Gators took the lead in the final minute on two big free throws from guard Alijah Martin, who had seven points on the night. It was Florida's first lead since it led 8–6 early in the game.
The Cougars hit a scoring drought midway through the second half going over four minutes without a point. To break the scoreless stretch, Houston forward J'Wan Roberts was fouled near the rim and Florida big man Rueben Chinyelu picked up a technical foul for bouncing the ball in the air in frustration.
Houston went on an 11–2 run to begin the second half sparked by L.J. Cryer who made two threes in the first three minutes of the half. The Florida bench received a technical foul for stepping onto the raised court while arguing a foul called on Gators guard Will Richard. Then, Florida punched back with a 7–0 run of their own to claw back into the game.
The first half was a defensive slugfest as the Cougars took a 31–28 lead into the break. Houston held Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. scoreless in the first frame, hitting his first points with 14:57 left in the second half on two foul shots. He found his first field goal of the game with just under eight minutes to go on a slick and-one bucket at the hoop and ended the game with 11 points. Richard kept the Gators afloat early with 14 first-half points. He led Florida on the night with 18 points.
Mylik Wilson provided a spark off the bench for the Cougars with nine points, including a ferocious alley-oop slam and a bank-shot trey on the next possession. Ja'Vier Francis was big off the bench, too, with eight points and a couple huge dunks. Cryer was Houston's leading scorer with 19 points.
Florida caps off a miraculous season with their third title in program history and first since 2007.