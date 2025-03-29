SI

Alabama Assistant Set to Become Next Coach at Arkansas State

The Crimson Tide play Duke in the Elite Eight Saturday.

Patrick Andres

Ryan Pannone gives instructions during a practice in Sept. 2023.
Ryan Pannone gives instructions during a practice in Sept. 2023. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
As Alabama prepares to play Duke in the Elite Eight, it appears the Crimson Tide will be bidding an assistant farewell.

Ryan Pannone—an assistant under Alabama coach Nate Oats for the last two seasons—is expected to become the next coach of Arkansas State, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Pannone, 40, joined the Crimson Tide's staff in 2023 after a stint with the New Orleans Pelicans. With his help, Alabama made its first men's Final Four in 2024—and is a win away from replicating the feat in 2025.

The Clearwater, Fla. native's only previous head coaching experience came in the 2018 season with BC Prievidza in the Slovakian league.

The Red Wolves, who posted their highest winning percentage since 1991 this year, watched coach Bryan Hodgson leave for South Florida on Monday. Rarely a power in basketball, the school's only men's tournament appearance came in 1999.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

