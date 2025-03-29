Alabama Assistant Set to Become Next Coach at Arkansas State
As Alabama prepares to play Duke in the Elite Eight, it appears the Crimson Tide will be bidding an assistant farewell.
Ryan Pannone—an assistant under Alabama coach Nate Oats for the last two seasons—is expected to become the next coach of Arkansas State, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Pannone, 40, joined the Crimson Tide's staff in 2023 after a stint with the New Orleans Pelicans. With his help, Alabama made its first men's Final Four in 2024—and is a win away from replicating the feat in 2025.
The Clearwater, Fla. native's only previous head coaching experience came in the 2018 season with BC Prievidza in the Slovakian league.
The Red Wolves, who posted their highest winning percentage since 1991 this year, watched coach Bryan Hodgson leave for South Florida on Monday. Rarely a power in basketball, the school's only men's tournament appearance came in 1999.