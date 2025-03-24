SI

Alabama Players Crash Nate Oats Postgame Interview After Win vs. St Mary's

For good reason though!

Nate Oats speaks to the media after Alabama's win on March 23, 2025.
The Alabama Crimson Tide punched their ticket to their third-straight Sweet 16 after defeating the Saint Mary's Gaels 80–66 in the men's NCAA tournament on Sunday evening. And such a big win requires an equally big celebration, of course, which is why head coach Nate Oats surely wasn't bothered when his team surrounded him and crashed his postgame interview.

Oats was in the middle of speaking when he spotted the players making their way over, at which point he pretty instantly dropped the facade to crack a big smile. He was then draped in a sweat towel before getting back into it, and as he talked, the players continued goofing off in the background.

Watch that below:

Without catching Oats's full interview, it would seem he was talking a bit about how the team managed to spread the love tonight—and that they did. Six different Alabama players scored between 10 and 13 points on Sunday, and those that didn't still put up a solid effort in the form of rebounds and assists.

With the victory over the Gaels, the Crimson Tide will next play No. 6 BYU on Thursday, March 27.

