Announcer John Fanta's Electric Call of Wild Princeton-Rutgers Finish Felt Like March
John Fanta's enthusiasm for college basketball is second to none.
It's only December and it happens to be one of the best football days of the year, but the Fox Sports broadcaster and reporter made a wild finish in the Rutgers-Princeton game feel just like March.
As the Princeton Tigers led 81-79 with just 21 seconds remaining, Rutgers forced a turnover which led to a huge three-pointer from future top NBA draft prospect Ace Bailey to put the Scarlet Knights ahead. Princeton's Caden Pierce drove the ball toward the hoop and connected on a contested layup with 4.5 seconds left to put the Tigers back in front.
Rutgers' other top NBA draft prospect, Dylan Harper, had another chance to be the hero with a last-second three, just a week after he hit a game-winning shot to beat rival Seton Hall. This time, though, Harper's attempt was short and Princeton held on for an 83-82 win in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Fanta called the wild sequence perfectly as he kept fans on the edge of their seats while he sat on the edge of his own. Here's his full call as the game waned from side to side in its final moments:
"Pierce looking, oh my! It's taken away by Davis," Fanta said as Rutgers started the chaos with a forced turnover. "Bailey for the lead, count it! Ace Bailey. No timeouts for Princeton. Pierce with seven [seconds], Caden Pierce hits it home with 4.5. Harper, could he be the hero again? Dylan Harper, it's a Princeton Christmas!"
True college basketball bliss months before March. Hopefully Fanta continues to call Rutgers games as the Scarlet Knights become accustomed to crazy endings.