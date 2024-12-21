SI

Announcer John Fanta's Electric Call of Wild Princeton-Rutgers Finish Felt Like March

Fanta was perfect on the mic during an entertaining final stretch at Prudential Center.

Blake Silverman

Princeton Tigers guard Lee celebrates a win over Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Prudential Center.
Princeton Tigers guard Lee celebrates a win over Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Prudential Center. / Tom Horak-Imagn Images
In this story:

John Fanta's enthusiasm for college basketball is second to none.

It's only December and it happens to be one of the best football days of the year, but the Fox Sports broadcaster and reporter made a wild finish in the Rutgers-Princeton game feel just like March.

As the Princeton Tigers led 81-79 with just 21 seconds remaining, Rutgers forced a turnover which led to a huge three-pointer from future top NBA draft prospect Ace Bailey to put the Scarlet Knights ahead. Princeton's Caden Pierce drove the ball toward the hoop and connected on a contested layup with 4.5 seconds left to put the Tigers back in front.

Rutgers' other top NBA draft prospect, Dylan Harper, had another chance to be the hero with a last-second three, just a week after he hit a game-winning shot to beat rival Seton Hall. This time, though, Harper's attempt was short and Princeton held on for an 83-82 win in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Fanta called the wild sequence perfectly as he kept fans on the edge of their seats while he sat on the edge of his own. Here's his full call as the game waned from side to side in its final moments:

"Pierce looking, oh my! It's taken away by Davis," Fanta said as Rutgers started the chaos with a forced turnover. "Bailey for the lead, count it! Ace Bailey. No timeouts for Princeton. Pierce with seven [seconds], Caden Pierce hits it home with 4.5. Harper, could he be the hero again? Dylan Harper, it's a Princeton Christmas!"

True college basketball bliss months before March. Hopefully Fanta continues to call Rutgers games as the Scarlet Knights become accustomed to crazy endings.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball