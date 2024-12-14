Dylan Harper's Epic Buzzer-Beater for Rutgers Impressed Dick Vitale, CBB World
Saturday afternoon's in-state rivalry game between Rutgers and Seton Hall absolutely delivered, as both teams competed wire-to-wire. Then, as time expired, standout freshman and highly anticipated NBA draft prospect Dylan Harper drilled a deep three-pointer to lift the Scarlet Knights over the Pirates.
It was an awesome play by an awesome player. And it's always great when these things happen at home.
The epic shot blew away the college basketball-viewing world, most notably the one and only Dick Vitale (who had several stakes in the contest as both a Seton Hall alumnus and a former Rutgers coach).
A cool ending to this year's Garden State Parkway Classic. It should be a fun season for Harper and Rutgers.
After the win, Harper has the Scarlet Knights at 7-4, good for 13th in the Big Ten.