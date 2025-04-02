SI

Here Are the Announcers and Referees for the Men's Final Four

The announcers and game officials are locked in for the men's Final Four in San Antonio.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran Roger Ayers will be among several officials calling the men's Final Four in San Antonio.
Veteran Roger Ayers will be among several officials calling the men's Final Four in San Antonio. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The 2025 men's Final Four is set for San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with four number one seeds doing battle to compete for the national championship.

No. 1 Auburn, the top overall seed in the tournament, emerged from the South Region and will take on No. 1 seed Florida, who won the West Region of the bracket in a battle of two SEC foes.

Auburn and Florida met just one time in the regular season, back on Feb. 8, when the No. 6 Gators defeated the No. 1 Tigers 90–81 on the road.

In the other Final Four matchup, the No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils emerged from the East Region and will take on the No. 1 Houston Cougars, who won the Midwest Region.

The winners of the Final Four matchups will play in the men's national championship on Monday, April 7.

No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. No. 1 Florida Gators

Game Details:

  • Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX
  • TV: CBS
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (color), Grant Hill (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

No. 1 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 1 Houston Cougars

Game Details:

  • Time: 8:49 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX
  • TV: CBS
  • Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (color), Grant Hill (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Referees (both games)

The NCAA has not officially assigned the referees for each Final Four game, but they have announced the pool of officials that will be working the Final Four. The game assignments will be formally announced on Saturday morning, April 5.

Game Officials for the Final Four

Patrick Adams

Jeffrey Anderson

Roger Ayers

Courtney Green

Ronald Groover

Keith Kimble

Kipp Kissinger

Terry Oglesby

Marques Pettigrew

Michael Reed

Paul Szelc

