Arkansas Coach John Calipari Met With Loud Boos in Return to Rupp Arena
Arkansas Razorbacks head men's basketball coach John Calipari made his long-awaited return to Rupp Arena on Saturday night and was met by a chorus of boos from the University of Kentucky faithful.
Calipari, who left the school for the Arkansas job last offseason, spent 15 seasons at Kentucky, where he won one championship in the 2011-12 season and took the program to four Final Four appearances.
But the ending between Calipari and Kentucky was rough, as he departed for a conference rival in the Razorbacks.
As such, the less-than-pleasant greeting for Calipari was to be expected. Here's the video of the Rupp Arena crowd giving it to Calipari upon his entrance onto the floor.
Arkansas entered the game with a 12–8 overall record and just one win in the SEC. Kentucky, meanwhile, is ranked No. 12 in the country with a 15–5 overall record and 4–3 in the conference.