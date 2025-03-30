SI

Bruce Pearl Compares Auburn Star Johni Broome to NBA Legend After Dramatic Return

Ryan Phillips

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The legend of Johni Broome is growing.

Broome suffered what looked like an ugly injury on a fall in the second half of Auburn's Sunday Elite Eight matchup against Michigan State. He left the floor, headed to the locker room and even appeared to tell his teammates and coach Bruce Pearl he wouldn't be back.

Then, a few minutes later, Broome emerged from the locker room, re-entered the game, and sparked the Tigers with a big three-pointer.

After Auburn topped the Spartans 70–64, Pearl compared Broome's return to what is possibly the most famous re-entrance into a game ever.

"It was a Willis Reed moment. But then he comes out there and bangs the three ball," Pearl said.

Reed famously suffered a serious injury in Game 5 of 1970 NBA finals and missed Game 6. Moments before Game 7, Reed emerged from the tunnel and played, inspiring his teammates. The Knicks won the game 113–99 and a legend was born.

Broome's return lit up the Auburn fans who got seriously loud when he emerged from the locker room and even louder when he re-entered the game.

