Auburn's Denver Jones Hits the 'Night Night' After Late And-One in Win vs. Creighton

Put those Bluejays to bed.

Brigid Kennedy

Auburn's Denver Jones hits the 'Night Night' during a game vs. Creighton on March 22, 2025.
Auburn's Denver Jones hits the 'Night Night' during a game vs. Creighton on March 22, 2025.
After finishing off an and-one bucket to extend Auburn's late-game lead, Tigers senior guard Denver Jones took a page out of Steph Curry's beloved book and hit the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays with a little "Night Night" action to really seal the deal.

No. 1 Auburn was already up 76–68 with roughly a minute left as Jones drove toward the basket, but the and-one was essentially the dagger the Tigers needed to send the Bluejays packing.

After tossing the ball up to the rim, Jones fell to the hardwood, where he was then crowded by eager teammates who excitedly pulled him up. Once standing, Jones whipped out Curry's patented "Night Night" celebration to signal to Creighton that it was time for bed.

All told, the final tally was 82–70, with Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford (23 points), Chad Baker-Mazara (17), and Jones (15) leading the way. The Tigers will now advance to the Sweet 16, where they'll play No. 5 seed Michigan on Friday, March 28.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

