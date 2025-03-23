Auburn's Denver Jones Hits the 'Night Night' After Late And-One in Win vs. Creighton
After finishing off an and-one bucket to extend Auburn's late-game lead, Tigers senior guard Denver Jones took a page out of Steph Curry's beloved book and hit the No. 9 Creighton Bluejays with a little "Night Night" action to really seal the deal.
No. 1 Auburn was already up 76–68 with roughly a minute left as Jones drove toward the basket, but the and-one was essentially the dagger the Tigers needed to send the Bluejays packing.
After tossing the ball up to the rim, Jones fell to the hardwood, where he was then crowded by eager teammates who excitedly pulled him up. Once standing, Jones whipped out Curry's patented "Night Night" celebration to signal to Creighton that it was time for bed.
Watch that below:
All told, the final tally was 82–70, with Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford (23 points), Chad Baker-Mazara (17), and Jones (15) leading the way. The Tigers will now advance to the Sweet 16, where they'll play No. 5 seed Michigan on Friday, March 28.