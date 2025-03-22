Draymond Green Jokes Steph Curry Gave Him Feedback For 'Night Night' Celebration
As Draymond Green shot a layup last weekend that gave the Golden State Warriors a 94-88 lead over the New York Knicks with less than 26 seconds remaining, Green decided to hit teammate Steph Curry's famous "night night" celebration.
Unlike Curry, Green's version of the "night night" celebration is not so smooth—to the point that Curry actually gave Green feedback on his attempt after he did it in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this season.
"Everything I do, I do aggressively," Green said on The Draymond Green Show. "... The first time I did the 'night night,' which was after the Rudy Gobert play, it was way up here it was aggressive as hell. Now, Steph did give me notes after that one. I think my hands were a little bit lower, I learned to drop the head a little bit more."
When Green pulled out the "night night" again versus the Knicks, Curry found it much improved, even grading Green an A-.
"He's evolved his version of it since the Minnesota game earlier in the year," Curry said last weekend. "He's softened it a little bit. He's brought it down to where a pillow's supposed to really be. I realized he does everything aggressive and with his whole body, so I'm giving that a solid A- effort on the 'Night Night' tonight. That was beautiful."
Green's improvement on the celebration was not felt by the whole team though, as teammate Moses Moody deemed Green's version as the "nightmare."
"Then I walk in the locker room after all this plays out," Green said. "Moses and [Kevon Looney] over there like 'Man, Draymond ain't doing the 'night night' he doing the 'nightmare.' I start crying laughing. Then Moses came out and said it publicly and there it is."