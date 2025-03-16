Auburn Earns No. 1 Overall Seed in Men's NCAA Tournament
The Tigers were rewarded for their stellar season with the top seed in the NCAA tournament.
The Auburn Tigers have earned the No. 1 overall seed in the men's NCAA tournament.
The Tigers will take on the winner of the First Four matchup between No. 16 Alabama St. and No. 16 Saint Francis.
The Tigers lost in the SEC semifinal on Saturday against Tennessee, but looked like the best team in college basketball's best conference all season long.
Auburn finished 28-5, and 15-3 in SEC play.
