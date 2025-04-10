Auburn Standout Johni Broome Declares for the NBA Draft
After five years competing in college basketball, Auburn standout forward Johni Broome has declared for the 2025 NBA draft, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday night.
Broome is coming off an incredible NCAA tournament run with the Tigers, in which Auburn fell to Florida in the Final Four. In five tournament games, Broome averaged 30.8 points and 12 rebounds per contest. He even ended up scoring 34 points in the Final Four despite being questionable to play in the game after he hyperextended his right elbow during the team's Elite Eight win. Broome completed a double-double in four of the five tournament games.
Broome posted a heartfelt statement on social media, thanking Morehead State, where he spent his first two seasons, and then Auburn, where he finished up his final three collegiate seasons. He ended his statement by declaring for the NBA draft.
Broome averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his final season with Auburn.
In Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix's first NBA mock draft of the offseason, he had Broome being selected by the Los Angeles Clippers with the No. 30 pick. We'll see where Broome ends up in June when the draft takes place.